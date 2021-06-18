Exiled football fans: Share your Euro 2020 experiences

Euro2020 is in full-swing but the spectator experience isn’t exactly what we expected before Covid-19 struck. So what is it like to be following the progress of your beloved England, Scotland or Wales from Dublin, Dingle or Donegal?

In the absence of big pub screens or beer gardens and with restrictions still in place on gatherings in homes, what are you doing to make the most of matches and socially supporting your team?

Is an England success still regarded as an Irish nightmare? Or are the other Celtic nations feeling the love from this island?

Euro 2020: How is watching as an exile in Ireland going for you?

With no Boys In Green at this tournament have you chosen another colour to follow?

If you’re a Dutch supporter in Dundalk, a Pole in Portlaoise or a German in Galway are family, friends and neighbours getting on board or gleefully backing your biggest rivals?

We want to hear your tournament tales.