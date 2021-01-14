Euro 2020 tickets holders can receive a full refund

Supporters who bought tickets for Euro 2020 games in Dublin on the basis that they hoped to be watching Ireland play tournament games on home soil for the first time, have been given a chance to cancel the purchase and obtain a full refund after Uefa changed the terms and conditions on the sale.

The European federation has written to everyone registered as having purchased match tickets requiring them to agree to the new terms. People also can also decline and claim their money back instead. Purchasers have until 1pm (Irish time) on January 26th to log into their Uefa accounts and cancel the tickets.

Many Irish supporters had found themselves with expensive seats to watch Slovakia, Poland and Sweden play at Lansdowne Road after Stephen Kenny’s side lost its qualification play-off game in Bratislava. Many also have tickets for the second round game and matches away.

Uefa has said that if a decision is taken that games have to be played behind closed doors, ticket holders will be refunded in full.