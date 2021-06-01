Euro 2020: Mason Greenwood withdraws from England squad

England’s squad for Euro 2020 began to take shape on Tuesday morning when Mason Greenwood withdrew to “recover fully from an underlying injury” and James Ward-Prowse and Jesse Lingard were informed they would not be in the final 26.

All three players were in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad that is being trimmed on Tuesday. The omission of Ward-Prowse suggests the England manager is confident regarding the fitness of Jordan Henderson. Lingard excelled at West Ham after joining on loan from United but has not done enough to earn a place at the European Championship.

Greenwood played for United in the Europa League final last week, being replaced by Fred 10 minutes into extra time. United said the unspecified injury had also prevented Greenwood from going to the Under-21 European Championship in March.

“Mason’s club appearances were managed carefully to maintain his availability through the intensive 2020-21 Premier League and Europa League schedules,” United said. “But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training.”

Later on Tuesday, Southgate will tell seven players on that their hopes of representing playing at the tournament are over, after deciding to wait until the last possible training session to finalise his 26-man squad.

The England manager has until 11pm to submit his list to Uefa and will oversee a final session for the friendly against Austria on Wednesday before confirming his selection. A press conference with Southgate to explain his decisions was scheduled for 3pm on Tuesday. That will be put back several hours, before which he will inform seven members of his provisional 33-man squad in person that they will not be involved in the finals tournament this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s place remains uncertain with the Liverpool right-back, who was dropped from the last international squad in March, facing fierce competition from Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and the newly crowned European champion Reece James. Southgate, however, suggested last week that all four right-backs could be included because of their flexibility.

The uncapped trio of the Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, the Everton defender Ben Godfrey and the Brighton defender Ben White are not expected to make the cut with the England manager, who has trained without 12 of his provisional squad this week because of their European cup final commitments, regarding their call-ups as valuable experience. The Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka could also miss out.

Manchester United’s captain, Harry Maguire, is likely to be named in the squad despite being out of action since May 9th with ankle ligament damage and being a doubt for the Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on June 13th.

The injury concerns in midfield for England appear to be easing, however, with Jordan Henderson reporting for training a day ahead of schedule on Friday and Kalvin Phillips, who sustained a shoulder injury on the final day of the Premier League season with Leeds, taking part in team training.

England are training with a 21-man squad at Middlesbrough’s Rockliffe training ground for the game with Austria on Wednesday and the friendly against Romania on Sunday. Every England player involved in Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat by Villarreal last Wednesday, and the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Saturday, have been given seven days to recover before reporting. – Guardian

Updated provisional England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Ben Godfrey, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins