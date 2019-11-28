Euro 2020 draw: When it’s on, who Ireland could play, TV channels and more

The Republic of Ireland might not have booked their place at next summer’s European Championships just yet, but all eyes will be on Saturday’s Euro 2020 draw nontheless.

Last week’s draw with Denmark means Mick McCarthy’s side face a play-off semi-final away to Slovakia on March 26th next year, followed by a potential final away to Northern Ireland or Bosnia on March 31st.

Negotiate their way through those two fixtures, and Ireland will be back at a major tournament - and come Saturday evening, they will know who their opponents will be next summer.

Ireland missed out on automatic qualification for Euro 2020 after a 1-1 draw with Denmark. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the draw for the Euro 2020 finals?

The draw for next summer’s tournament will take place on Saturday, November 30th in Bucharest at 5pm Irish time.

How can I follow it?

The draw is being broadcast live on RTÉ 2 (4.45pm) and on BBC 2 (5pm). Alternatively, you can follow the draw via the Irish Times liveblog, which will be up and running from around 4.45pm.

What pot will Ireland be in?

Well here’s where the variables begin. Previously, seeding for Uefa tournaments was based on the form of teams over a three-year cycle but, for Euro 2020, that was changed to a system which will now seed the teams based purely on their qualifying records.

Pot one will consist of the six best performing group winners.

Pot two will be made up of the group winners ranked seventh to 10th as well as the top two best performing group runners-up.

Pot three will consist of the next six ranked runners-up.

Pot four will be made up of the bottom two ranked runners-up and the four teams which will come through the Nations League playoffs next March.

That means that, should Ireland get through those playoffs, they will be in pot four.

Ryan Giggs’s Wales avoided the Euro 2020 play-offs with a final round win over Hungary. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Pot 1

Belgium

Italy (hosts)

England (hosts)

Germany (hosts)

Spain (hosts)

Ukraine

Pot 2

France

Poland

Switzerland

Croatia

Netherlands (hosts)

Russia (hosts)

Pot 3

Portugal

Turkey

Denmark (hosts)

Austria

Sweden

Czech Republic

Pot 4

Wales

Finland

Winner play-off Path A

Winner play-off Path B (potentially Ireland or Northern Ireland)

Winner play-off Path C

Winner play-off Path D

Do we know what group Ireland will be in?

This is one thing we do know for certain. When the 12 host cities were confirmed they were divided up into six pairs with each pair assigned to a group. Dublin was paired with Bilbao and assigned to Group E meaning that Ireland will definitely be drawn with Spain.

Do we at least get to play Spain at home?

Nope. Because Spain qualified automatically while Ireland have to go through the playoffs, the Spanish will get the luxury of three matches at home while Ireland will have to take them on in their own back yard.

Ireland will meet Spain at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, should they qualify for the tournament. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty

Okay, so we’re guaranteed two games in Dublin. Do we know what dates they will be and which date we might play in Bilbao?

So far only the venues and dates have been confirmed by Uefa with specific fixtures not confirmed until after the draw. However, we do know that the three group matches in Dublin (two of which will involve Ireland) will take place on June 15th, June 19th and June 24th. The other three games in the group - to take place at the San Mames in Bilbao - will be on June 15th, June 20th and June 24th.

Okay, so no booking flights to Bilbao just yet. Is there any way you can still get tickets?

The first ballot for Euro 2020 tickets took place back in August with 19.3 million fans applying for 1.5 million tickets.

Tickets for specific teams will go on sale via the second ballot in December after the draw is made and we know which teams are playing where. However, be warned that if Ireland do qualify and you look for tickets in that second ballot the FAI have said that supporters must meet the criteria set out which generally means season ticket holders will be first in line.

So, there are some things that are clear and plenty still to be decided. If the good times really roll and Ireland manage to reach the last 16 next summer could we play that knockout match in Dublin?

Unfortunately that’s one of the elements already decided and the answer is no. The last 16 match in Dublin will be between the winners of Group D and the runners-up in Group F. Interestingly, England are assigned to Group D and Germany to Group F meaning we could have a meeting of the two old enemies in Dublin on June 30th next year...

Portugal are the defending European champions, after their success at France 2016. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

I’ve got tickets for a group match in Dublin - who will I be watching if Ireland don’t qualify?

With the play-offs not being held until March, the winner of play-off Path B will be included in Group E. This means if Ireland don’t reach the Euros, it will be one of Slovakia, Bosnia or Northern Ireland who will be playing two of their group fixtures at the Aviva Stadium.

What’s the dream draw (providing Ireland make it)?

Spain

Russia

Czech Republic

Republic of Ireland

What’s the worst that could happen?

Spain

France

Portugal

Republic of Ireland. . . gulp