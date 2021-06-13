Eriksen ‘received life-saving cardiac massage’ on pitch says Denmark team doctor

Morten Boesen confirms midfielder talked to him before he was taken to hospital

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Denmark players react as their teammate Christian Eriksen receives medical assistance during the Euro 2020 game against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Photograph: Friedemann Vogel/Pool/EPA

Denmark players react as their teammate Christian Eriksen receives medical assistance during the Euro 2020 game against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Photograph: Friedemann Vogel/Pool/EPA

 

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen received life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch after collapsing on Saturday in his side’s Euro 2020 opening match with Finland but was able to speak before being taken to hospital, team doctor Morten Boesen said.

Eriksen was surrounded by his team-mates while being treated on the pitch and then stretchered away. The game was eventually restarted an hour and 45 minutes later after news came through that he had regained consciousness.

“We were called onto the field when Christian collapsed. He was lying on his side when we approached him and there was respiration and pulse,” Boesen told a news conference after the game, which Finland won 1-0 with their only goal attempt of the match.

“But that picture changed and he then received life-saving cardiac massage. We quickly got help from the stadium doctor and we got Christian back,” he said.

“Christian spoke to me before he was taken to the hospital,” said Boesen.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.