England 3 Ireland 0: How the Ireland players rated

23 Darren Randolph (West Ham United)

Despite England’s dominance Randolph didn’t have that much to do. He flapped at a cross early in the first-half before recovering smartly to smother Bukayo Saka’s follow-up. He also did well to tip a Harry Maguire header over the bar and couldn’t do anything about the goals, all of which were smartly taken. Rating: 6

12 Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest)

It was a chastening night for Christie, who was shipped into the starting lineup following another injury to Seamus Coleman. With Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho both in the mood it was a tough night to be a fullback, with the Aston Villa schemer in particular giving Christie twisted blood until he was hooked on the hour mark. Rating: 5

4 Shane Duffy (Celtic)

The Ireland captain was bullied by his opposite number Maguire for the opening goal, with the Man United skipper getting a big leap on Duffy before heading past a helpless Randolph. Duffy stuck at it however, and dealt with the physical challenge of Dominic Calvert-Lewin well. Missed a good chance at the death, heading over. Rating: 6

5 John Egan (Sheffield United)

The Sheffield United defender picked up a head knock in the embryonic stages of the match, after he collided with Conor Hourihane as he headed clear an English corner. He tried to play on but wasn’t right and had to be replaced by Dara O’Shea. Rating: N/A

2 Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur)

Who would want to be a fullback on a night like this? There was little chance for the Tottenham defender to get forward at Wembley, and he was pinned back by the excellent Reece James for much of the first half. With Sancho and Grealish constantly switching wings and floating from touchline to touchline it looked like a nightmare to keep up. Rating: 5

13 Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United)

There were glimpses, particularly early on, which suggested Hendrick feels like he belongs at this level. He was Ireland’s tidiest player on the ball for much of the match and there were some flashes of brilliance - a raking ball from deep out to Daryl Horgan on the right wing was Hollywood stuff. Eventually, though, he was overrun. Rating: 6

6 Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa)

Hourihane put in a serious shift off the ball but was starved of opportunities on it. Again, keeping tabs with Grealish in this mood can’t be easy. He had one chance from a deadball – an early free-kick on the right of the English box – but despite the favourable angle he failed to capitalise. Rating: 5

7 Alan Browne (Preston North End)

It was a good shift from Browne, who certainly won’t have done himself any harm when it comes to being selected going forward. He was industrious off the ball and found some good positions between the lines, drifting into space and providing an out ball. He tested Dean Henderson late after making a good run onto Robbie Brady’s through ball. Rating: 7

15 Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City)

Ireland’s forwards were starved of any real ball and O’Dowda struggled to get involved at all, and he was in truth a bit of a passenger throughout the opening hour. He drifted into a good position in the box early on but couldn’t get anything on the end of Horgan’s low ball and, as with most of his teammates, he spent most of the night chasing blue shadows. Rating: 4

17 Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers)

Stephen Kenny clearly trusts Horgan and so far the Wycombe Wanderers forward has repaid his manager’s faith. Horgan ran his socks off, pressing throughout and scampering down the inside right channel. He was at the heart of Ireland’s best moments early on with a couple of smart crosses and provided a good out ball before he perhaps ran out of steam and was hooked on the hour mark. Rating: 7

9 Adam Idah (Norwich City)

Idah will have done his chances of becoming Ireland’s long-term number nine no harm at Wembley, and he did himself proud on what was clearly a difficult night to be leading the line. His hold up play was good, and combined with smart, intelligent link up play. He made good runs and didn’t shirk the physical challenge presented by England’s back three. Rating: 7

Bench

Dara O’Shea was thrown into things far earlier than he would have expected after Egan’s head injury but coped admirably in the circumstances. He isn’t afraid to get his foot on the ball – something which nearly got him into trouble a few times – but adapted well on a tough evening for the visitors. Kenny emptied the bench on 60 minutes, with Ronan Curtis and Brady looking sharp. Rating: 6

Manager

It’s hard for Kenny to take too much from this, with his plans thrown into disarray by injuries to Coleman and Connolly, as well as the Covid-19 enforced absence of Callum Robinson. England were ultimately levels above but he can be pleased in how his side committed to trying to move the ball from deep, and the way they steadied things in the second-half when it looked as though the hosts were on for a cricket score. Rating: 6