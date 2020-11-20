Enda Stevens disappointed Ireland’s Wembley team meeting leaked to media

Ireland defender Enda Stevens says it’s “disappointing” that someone in the FAI has leaked the contents of a team meeting.

The Sheffield United defender missed Ireland’s last three games due to injury, but is part of the players’ WhatsApp group and insists there has been no mention of the allegedly offensive video played to the team in advance of last week’s 3-0 defeat to England in Wembley.

The FAI have said they are ‘looking into’ the footage ‘as a matter of urgency’, after a complaint about the video was leaked to Mail Online.

“I think it’s disappointing it’s come out to the media, in the way it’s been leaked,” said Stevens, who played every minute of Stephen Kenny’s first five games in charge.

“What happens in a meeting, in a changing room – right or wrong – should stay there. It’s always been the case.”

Stevens was in Sheffield rehabbing a knee injury as Ireland lost to England and Wales, before drawing with Bulgaria, but kept in touch with his international team-mates.

“I haven’t heard anything about the meeting, the lads in the meeting haven’t raised any awareness to it, so as far as I’m concerned, I don’t think there’s anything in it,” he said.

“I don’t think any players even noticed, because nothing’s been said. We have a WhatsApp group, but nothing has been raised.”

The leak has led to a slew of comments in defence of Stephen Kenny, with many believing the leak is part of an agenda to undermine the former Dundalk manager.

Kenny is still looking for a first win after eight games, with no goals scored in seven games.

Stevens, though, believes it’s unfair to judge the new manager under current circumstances.

“It’s obviously been difficult [to watch], but if you look at the circumstances that the squad and the manager have had to go through, with the testing [for Covid-19] and injuries, it hasn’t been the easiest for them,” he said.

“It’s been a difficult spell for us, we just don’t seem to be getting any luck at the minute.

“I think you just have to look at the circumstances that have been dealt up to him [Kenny] when looking for hope. He’s never really had a fully fit squad to pick from.

“We went into the Slovakia playoff game, looking fully fit and the day before the game we get two players ruled out through coronavirus.

“It affects you, it affects the squad, the manager, everything you’ve been working on, everything changes, and he’s been always having to adapt to these circumstances. It hasn’t helped.

“We have to now look forward to March and hope it will all come together.”