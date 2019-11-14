Elbouzedi and Ireland finally break Armenia’s resistance

Stephen Kenny’s side extend their lead at the top of Euro 2021 qualifying group in Yerevan

Ireland Under-21s celebrate Zack Elbouzedi’s winner against Armenia. Photograph: Hrach Khachatryan/Inpho

Ireland Under-21s celebrate Zack Elbouzedi’s winner against Armenia. Photograph: Hrach Khachatryan/Inpho

 

Armenia Under-21s 0 Republic of Ireland Under-21s 1

Zachary Elbouzedi scored the only goal of the game against Armenia as Republic of Ireland Under-21s held on to victory with 10 men to stay top of their Euro 2021 qualifying group.

The Waterford midfielder hit the target in the 63rd minute of his side’s trip to Yerevan, enough to deliver a 1-0 win that left Ireland on 13 points after six games.

Things were made more difficult for the last 14 minutes after West Brom defender Dara O’Shea was sent off for a wayward challenge, but the hosts could not find a way past 17-year-old debutant goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Bazunu was one of several fresh faces in an Irish side that was hit by a host of withdrawals, plus suspensions to captain Jayson Molumby and Lee O’Connor.

Full report to follow

