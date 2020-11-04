Diego Maradona in ‘excellent’ condition after surgery for blood clot on brain

Spokesman says Argentina legend will remain in the country to recuperate

Updated: about an hour ago

Football fans have celebrated outside of a Buenos Aires medical clinic after it was announced that World Cup winner Diego Maradona (60) was in recovery after successful surgery to treat a blood clot on the brain. Video: Reuters

 

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was in “excellent” condition following surgery for a brain clot on Wednesday, and his lawyer discounted the possibility he could go to Venezuela or Cuba to recuperate.

“The last medical report was excellent,” said Matias Morla. “Let’s stay strong and we’ll get through this.”

Maradona has previously expressed his fondness for the two nations and he spent several years in Cuba undergoing drug rehabilitation at the start of the century.

But Morla said the former Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors player would complete his recuperation in Argentina, where he is coach of first division side Gimnasia y Esgrima.

“Diego loves Cuba, yesterday I spoke with Fidel Castro’s son,” Morla told reporters as he left the clinic where Maradona was operated on for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain, on Monday.

“Venezuela, as well as Cuba, are friendly nations for Diego . . . but Diego’s head is with Gimnasia.”

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, has suffered frequent periods in hospital over the years, often due to his extravagant lifestyle.

Dozens of Gimnasia fans have converged on the hospital since Monday evening, waving flags and holding posters with messages of support as they waited for news.

