Denmark v Finland to restart at 7.30pm after Christian Eriksen ‘stabilised’

Danish midfielder required CPR after collapsing during first half of Euro 2020 game

Updated: about an hour ago

Christian Eriksen looks out from a stretcher as he is taken off the pitch after collapsing during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Photograph: Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP

Denmark’s game against Finland will restart at 7.30pm Irish time after it was confirmed that Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen was in a stable condition in hospital after earlier collapsing on the pitch at the Parken Stadium during the Euro 2020 game.

Uefa tweeted: “Following the request made by players of both teams, Uefa has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET. The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half.”

“The match has been suspended due to a medical emergency which involved Denmark’s Christian Eriksen. The player in now in hospital and in a stable condition.

“Uefa wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude.”

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in. Team-mates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance.

As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, Eriksen’s team-mates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before half-time in their Group B clash.

A Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher, and the stadium announcer later told the crowd that he had been taken to the nearby Rigshospitalet.

The Danish DBU football association tweeted that the 29-year-old was “awake and at Rigshospitalet for further examinations”.

The news that Eriksen had been taken to hospital was greeted by the crowd chanting his name.

Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view, and the stadium announcer told fans that the game had been suspended due to a medical emergency and to stay in their seats.

