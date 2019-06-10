Denmark swat Georgia aside to go second

Denmark 5 Georgia 1

Denmark put the disappointment of drawing with the Republic of Ireland last Friday behind them to register the first win of their qualifying campaign with a crushing 5-1 win over Georgia.

The Danes now have five points from three matches after they comfortably beat Georgia at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

After Kasper Dolberg netted a 13th-minute opener, Georgia levelled 12 minutes later through Saba Lobzhanidze before Christian Eriksen restored the advantage on the half-hour from the penalty spot.

The home side then cruised through the second half, with Dolberg adding his second followed by goals from Yussef Poulsen and Martin Braithwaite.