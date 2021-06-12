Denmark’s Christian Eriksen ‘stabilised’ in hospital after collapsing during Finland game

Photograph shows midfielder with his eyes open on stretcher as he was being taken from the pitch

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Christian Eriksen looks out from a stretcher as he is taken off the pitch after collapsing during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Photograph: Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been “transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised” after collapsing on the pitch during their Euro 2020 match against Finland, Uefa has announced.

A Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher, and the stadium announcer later told the crowd that he had been taken to the nearby Rigshospitalet.

The Danish DBU football association tweeted that the 29-year-old was “awake and at Rigshospitalet for further examinations”.

The news that Eriksen had been taken to hospital was greeted by the crowd chanting his name.

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in. Team-mates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance.

As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, Eriksen’s team-mates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before half-time in their Group B clash.

Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view, and the stadium announcer told fans that the game had been suspended due to a medical emergency and to stay in their seats.

It was later announced that the game would not restart tonight.

