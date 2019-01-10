Declan Rice to make decision over international future ‘soon’

Midfielder recently signed new contract keeping him at West Ham until 2024

Declan Rice has said he will make a decisio over his international future ‘soon’. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

Declan Rice has said he will make a decisio over his international future ‘soon’. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

 

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is nearing a decision over his international future.

Rice, who turns 20 next Monday, has become a mainstay in Manuel Pellegrini’s side this season, and recently signed a new contract tying him to the London Stadium until 2024.

But while Rice’s club future is now clear, he is yet to confirm whether he will represent the Republic of Ireland or England at international level.

However, speaking to the London Standard, he has suggested a decision is now imminent. He said: “With regard to my international future, myself, my dad and my brother [Connor] have talked with Ireland coach Mick McCarthy and I’ve also spoken to Gareth Southgate.

“They’ve both said that whenever I’m ready, it’s up to me to make a decision. There was so much going on earlier in the season but now most of that has been sorted, so I will make a decision soon.”

Despite regular speculation over his future Rice has excelled in his 22 appearances for the Hammers this season, and says he hasn't been distracted by what has happened off the pitch.

“I’ve always been good at handling stuff mentally. I knew the new contract would happen. It was a long wait but I was aware that, if I started thinking about it too much, it would distract me. We were playing vital games and you just can’t let stuff like that distract you

“I knew by playing in all the games and doing well that something had to give and the contract would come — and I was delighted to sign it. I saw other clubs mentioned but it would have been disrespectful of me to have considered leaving West Ham and my teammates. My intentions were always to stay here and I feel this is the best place for me.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.