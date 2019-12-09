Daryl Murphy secretly served ban for taking cocaine on a night out

Former Ireland striker served a six-week suspension last season while at Forest

Daryl Murphy has revealed he secretly served a six-week drugs ban. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Daryl Murphy has revealed he secretly served a six-week drugs ban. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Former Ireland international striker Daryl Murphy has revealed he secretly served an English FA ban after testing positive for cocaine.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Daniel Taylor, the 36-year-old confirmed he had served a six-week suspension for taking the drug on a night out before subsequently failing a test.

In a statement Murphy - currently playing for League One’s Bolton Wanderers, has said he is “not proud” of his actions, which came while he was at Nottingham Forest last season.

“Firstly, I would like to stress that the taking of recreational drugs is something that I don’t condone whatsoever,” Murphy said. “I served a suspension at the beginning of last season for making a bad decision while on a night out.

“This was an isolated incident which happened out of competition when we had no game. I immediately regretted it.

“I am not proud of what I did but it’s something I have put behind me as I want to concentrate on my football career.”

Waterford-born Murphy’s career has seen him play for Celtic, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Ipswich Town among other clubs - while he earned 32 caps for the Republic in a 10-year international career, scoring three times.

He didn’t feature for Aitor Karanka’s Forest between October 6th and December 8th 2018 - but his ban was kept under wraps due to the English FA’s policy of not naming players who have failed drugs tests.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.