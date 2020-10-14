Dara O’Shea handed debut in Ireland’s defence for Finland clash

Aaron Connolly returns and will play up front with Seán Maguire and Daryl Horgan

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Dara O’Shea will make his Ireland debut in the Nations League game against Finland in Helsinki. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dara O’Shea will make his Ireland debut in the Nations League game against Finland in Helsinki. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

West Brom defender Dara O’Shea was handed a senior debut in the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League clash with Finland as Stephen Kenny had to dig deep into his resources.

The 21-year-old Dubliner was included after Keith Long was added to a lengthy list of absentees with an eye injury picked up against Wales on Sunday.

There was was a place too for Aaron Connolly, who was withdrawn from the side to face Slovakia in last Thursday’s Euro 2020 playoff semi-final because of what proved to be a false positive coronavirus test for a member of staff.

The Brighton star will be joined in the front line by Seán Maguire and Daryl Horgan.

Follow all the action from Helsinki on our Live Blog.FINLAND: L Hradecky; A Granlund, J Toivio, P Arajuuri, J Uronen; P Soiri, G Kamara, T Sparv (capt), R Taylor; T Pukki, F Jensen.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: D Randolph; M Doherty, S Duffy (capt), D O’Shea, E Stevens; J Molumby, C Hourihane, J Hendrick; D Horgan, S Maguire, A Connolly.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.