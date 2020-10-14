Dara O’Shea handed debut in Ireland’s defence for Finland clash

West Brom defender Dara O’Shea was handed a senior debut in the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League clash with Finland as Stephen Kenny had to dig deep into his resources.

The 21-year-old Dubliner was included after Keith Long was added to a lengthy list of absentees with an eye injury picked up against Wales on Sunday.

There was was a place too for Aaron Connolly, who was withdrawn from the side to face Slovakia in last Thursday’s Euro 2020 playoff semi-final because of what proved to be a false positive coronavirus test for a member of staff.

The Brighton star will be joined in the front line by Seán Maguire and Daryl Horgan.

FINLAND: L Hradecky; A Granlund, J Toivio, P Arajuuri, J Uronen; P Soiri, G Kamara, T Sparv (capt), R Taylor; T Pukki, F Jensen.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: D Randolph; M Doherty, S Duffy (capt), D O’Shea, E Stevens; J Molumby, C Hourihane, J Hendrick; D Horgan, S Maguire, A Connolly.