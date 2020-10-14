Dara O’Shea handed debut in Ireland’s defence for Finland clash
Aaron Connolly returns and will play up front with Seán Maguire and Daryl Horgan
Dara O’Shea will make his Ireland debut in the Nations League game against Finland in Helsinki. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
West Brom defender Dara O’Shea was handed a senior debut in the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League clash with Finland as Stephen Kenny had to dig deep into his resources.
The 21-year-old Dubliner was included after Keith Long was added to a lengthy list of absentees with an eye injury picked up against Wales on Sunday.
There was was a place too for Aaron Connolly, who was withdrawn from the side to face Slovakia in last Thursday’s Euro 2020 playoff semi-final because of what proved to be a false positive coronavirus test for a member of staff.
The Brighton star will be joined in the front line by Seán Maguire and Daryl Horgan.
Follow all the action from Helsinki on our Live Blog.FINLAND: L Hradecky; A Granlund, J Toivio, P Arajuuri, J Uronen; P Soiri, G Kamara, T Sparv (capt), R Taylor; T Pukki, F Jensen.
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: D Randolph; M Doherty, S Duffy (capt), D O’Shea, E Stevens; J Molumby, C Hourihane, J Hendrick; D Horgan, S Maguire, A Connolly.