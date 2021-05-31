Croatia cancel plans to stay in St Andrews for European Championship

Concern over Covid self-isolation regulations in Scotland spur decision to remain based in Rovinj

Zlatko Dalic: “Considering the present circumstances, I think this is the best option for the team,” said Croatia’s coach. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty

Zlatko Dalic: “Considering the present circumstances, I think this is the best option for the team,” said Croatia’s coach. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty

 

Croatia have cancelled plans to stay in St Andrews during Euro 2020 over concerns around self-isolation regulations. The 2018 World Cup finalists will stay at their training centre in Rovinj apart from when travelling to their games.

Their decision comes two days after the Czech Republic, with whom they are in Group D with Scotland and England, cancelled their plans to stay in Scotland, also citing Covid-19 rules. They had been booked at the Scottish national training centre in Oriam.

A statement from the Croatian federation said: “The federation received a recommendation from Uefa to change the location of its team base camp, due to the potential impact of the Scottish Covid-19 regulations on the national team’s daily routines.

“The federation was unwilling to risk the possibility of positive PCR results causing a large part of the team and team staff to be issued mandatory self-isolation orders, which is why it has decided to change its original plan of having the team based in St Andrews.”

In Scotland, anyone deemed to be a close contact of a person testing positive must self-isolate for 10 days from the point of last contact.

Scotland’s squad will be based at Middlesbrough’s training ground.

. We know that we’ll have excellent conditions here, that the accommodation will be impeccable, and that the training ground is of high quality. In the limited amount of time we had to make this decision, no other location could guarantee us all of the above.

“We’ll do our best to keep the team isolated and in peace, but I’m sure that the support of Croatian fans here can only bring us extra energy and motivation. This is the best outcome that we could reach in these strange times, and we now have a unique opportunity to spend this tournament in our own country.”

Croatia face England at Wembley in their opening match on June 13th, before taking on the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 18th and Scotland at the same venue on June 22nd.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.