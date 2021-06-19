Cristiano Ronaldo retains grip on the spotlight as age remains merely a number

Cristiano Ronaldo is at it again. Last Monday, he fired in another two goals for Portugal in their opening pool game at the Euro 2020 finals. He refuses to leave the spotlight. On the eve of his 20th season as a professional footballer, he continues to terrorise defences. Off the pitch, the cameras still can’t take their eyes off him.

In the pre-match press conference, Ronaldo caused a stir when he removed two Coca-Cola bottles from the table in front of him (later explaining he doesn’t like it when his 11-year-old son occasionally drinks Coke). He replaced them with a bottle of water, grunting “agua!” According to the Associated Press, the gesture coincided with a $4 billion dip in the soft drink company’s market valuation, although the company’s share price fluctuates all the time.