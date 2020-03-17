Coronavirus: Uefa decide to postpone Euro 2020 until 2021

Norwegian FA announce postponement with tournament to start on June 11th next year

Updated: 51 minutes ago

The 2020 European Championships have been postponed until 2021. Photograph: Pascal Muller/Inpho

Uefa has decided to postpone the European Championship until 2021 due to the coronavirus, according to the Norwegian Football Federation.

European football stakeholders convened on Tuesday to discuss the impact and fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Euro 2020 has been chief among the topics and the widely-expected delay to the tournament was announced by Norway’s governing body.

In a post on Twitter, the NFF said: “Uefa has decided that the European Championship is postponed to 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year. More information coming.”

The tournament had been due to be played between June 12th and July 12th this summer, in 12 cities across Europe with Dublin’s Aviva Stadium hosting four fixtures.

The postponement became the most viable option given the huge disruption caused to the 2019-20 domestic competitions across Europe, and to this season’s Champions League and Europa League.

It is now likely that the play-offs to decide the final four places at the tournament — including the Republic of Ireland’s clash with Slovakia on March 26th — can be postponed until later this year.

