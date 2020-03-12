Coronavirus: Ireland’s play-off in Slovakia likely to be postponed

The Euro 2020 play-off game between Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland scheduled for March 26th now looks all but certain to be postponed, after the Slovakian government declared a state of emergency and stated that only those with residency would be admitted into the country.

Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday morning that security on the country’s borders will be tightened and travel by train and bus from abroad halted.

He also announced that more stringent border checks are to be introduced. Slovakia had already been testing some of those who arrived at its airports for the coronavirus but Pellegrini has now said that only those who actually live in the country will be allowed in with everyone who is subject to 14 days of quarantine.

At home, shopping malls are to be closed at weekends with only shops selling food and pharmacies permitted to remain open.

The measures announced on Thursday are a stepping up of already widespread restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the virus in Slovakia where 10 cases have been confirmed to date. On Wednesday, the government approved a proposal to supplement police services in towns and cities with members of the armed forces so as to maintain public order if required.

At the time of writing, it was not clear how long the new restrictions are intended to be in place for but it seems unthinkable at this stage that there would be an attempt to stage a major international match while they are in force.

It had already been announced on Tuesday that Ireland’s game would take place behind closed doors if it went ahead at all but there are also a major issues for the hosts in relation to the availability of players based in other countries, most obviously Italy, where around half a dozen of the their regular squad members play their club football.

Bosnia-Herzegovina has on Thursday sought to have their game against Northern Ireland postponed on that basis and it now seems increasingly inevitable that Uefa will have to react to the widening crisis, with doubts growing by the day as to how long they can go without addressing the issue of Euro 2020 itself, in the hope that the virus will have effectively passed by the time the tournament is due to start.

Neither the Slovak FA or Uefa immediately replied to inquiries from The Irish Times regarding the status of the game.