Christian Eriksen stable in hospital after collapsing during Denmark game

Christian Eriksen looks out from a stretcher as he is taken off the pitch after collapsing during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Photograph: Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was conscious in hospital on Saturday, after collapsing during his side’s Euro 2020 opening match with Finland and being given CPR on the pitch in Copenhagen.

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in. As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, his team-mates gathered around him and one appeared to stick his fingers in Eriksen’s mouth to clear his airway or check he hadn’t swallowed his tongue.

As medics arrived on the scene and pumped Eriksen’s chest, his team-mates formed a ring around him. Danish broadcaster DR cut the live TV feed, instead showing areal footage of the stadium.

A Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried away from the pitch on a stretcher, and the Danish football association later said on Twitter that the 29-year-old was awake at the nearby Rigshospitalet, where he was being examined.

“We have been in contact with him and the players have spoken to Christian,” said Peter Moller of the Danish Football Association.

The game was initially suspended but then it was decided that it would resume at 8.30pm local time.

“He is doing well and they are playing the match for Christian,” Moller said.

The game was scoreless when Eriksen, who plays club soccer for Inter Milan in Italy, collapsed just before half-time in their Group B clash. Team-mates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance.

People gathered outside bars in central Copenhagen, many in tears, in the long period when Eriksen’s condition remained unclear.

Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view, and the stadium announcer told fans that the game had been suspended due to a medical emergency and to stay in their seats.

The crowd at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen sang the Danish national anthem and shouted “Christian Eriksen” while they were waiting for news about the player.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family,” Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo said on Instagram. “The world of football stands together hoping for good news. I’m counting on finding you soon back on the pitch, Chris! Stay strong!”

Eriksen’s team-mate at Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez, wrote on the site: “Come on Chris! Please Chris”

