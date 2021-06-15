Christian Eriksen says he feels ‘okay’ in message from hospital

Christian Eriksen has revealed he feels “ fine — under the circumstances” in hospital as investigations into his collapse during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match continue.

The 29-year-old midfielder posted a photograph of himself smiling and making a thumbs-up gesture on his official Instagram account on Tuesday morning accompanied by a message of thanks.

He wrote: “Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

“I’m fine — under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

A message from @ChrisEriksen8.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”

Eriksen slumped to the ground during the first half of Denmark’s Group B fixture against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday evening and was resuscitated on the pitch.

Team doctor Morten Boesen later confirmed the Inter Milan player had suffered a cardiac arrest and “was gone”.

Eriksen’s stunned team-mates and millions of television viewers around the world looked on as he underwent extended treatment before being rushed to hospital, where medics are trying to find out the cause for his collapse.

The match resumed later that evening with Finland eventually securing a 1-0 victory.