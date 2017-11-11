Callum O’Dowda starts for Ireland against Denmark in the first leg of their World Cup playoff clash - representing a huge show of faith from manager Martin O’Neill.

22-year-old O’Dowda impressed during Ireland’s 2-0 win over Moldova at the Aviva Stadium last month, and now he has been thrust into the spotlight in Copenhagen.

The Bristol City midfielder replaces the suspended David Meyler - who is serving a one-game suspension after he picked up a yellow card at the death of Ireland’s 1-0 win over Wales in Cardiff.

It had been expected Glenn Whelan would replace Meyler in Saturday’s starting line-up, but the Aston Villa midfielder has been named on the bench.

O’Neill has been able to name an otherwise unchanged starting XI from the side which won in the Welsh capital - which Daryl Murphy again selected to lead the line ahead of Shane Long.

Robbie Brady and James McClean are expected to play either side of the Nottingham Forest striker, in front of a midfield three of O’Dowda, Jeff Hendrick and Harry Arter.

Ireland: Darren Randolph, Cyrus Christie, Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark (c), Stephen Ward; Robbie Brady, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick; James McClean, Daryl Murphy, Callum O’Dowda.