Brazil take it up a gear to see off Serbia and top Group E

Neymar failed to get on the scoresheet but the five-time winners had more than enough
Paulinho of Brazil scores his team’s first goal during their 2018 World Cup Group E win over Serbia at Spartak Stadium. Photo: Simon Hofmann - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Serbia 0 Brazil 2

Brazil comfortably reached the World Cup last 16 after Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored in each half to give them a 2-0 win over Serbia who were eliminated on Wednesday.

The five-times world champions finished top of Group E with seven points and will face Mexico in the second round. Serbia ended in third place with three points.

Paulinho broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when he timed his run perfectly to reach Philippe Coutinho’s lofted through pass and flick the ball over goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic had two excellent chances to equalise with close-range headers in the second half before Brazil defender Thiago Silva sealed the game with a near-post header from a corner in the 68th minute.

SERBIA (4-2-3-1): Stojkovic; Rukavina, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Kolarov; Matic, Milinkovic-Savic; Tadic, Ljajic (Zivkovic 75), Kostic (Radonjic 82); Mitrovic (Jovic 89).

Booked: Ljajic, Matic, Mitrovic.

BRAZIL (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo (Filipe Luis 10); Paulinho (Fernandinho 66), Casemiro; Willian, Coutinho (Renato Augusto 80), Neymar, Gabriel Jesus.

Goals: Paulinho 36,Thiago Silva 68.

Referee: Alireza Faghani (Iran).

