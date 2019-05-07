Bournemouth teenager Mark Travers in Ireland squad

Team will train in Portugal ahead of qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar

Bournemouth’s Mark Travers makes a save during their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth teenager Mark Travers is one of 30 players named by Mick McCarthy in his preliminary squad for this month’s training camp in Portugal but there are no places on the plane for James McCarthy, Cyrus Christie or Daniel Crowley.

Travers, who was also included in the initial squad for the qualifying games against Gibraltar and Georgia, made his Premier League debut at the weekend, with the 19-year-old, who grew up in Maynooth, turning in an impressive performance as Bournemouth secured a surprise victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Two of Martin O’Neill’s regulars – McCarthy and Christie, are omitted for the moment, however, while there is no call up on this occasion for Crowley, the English-born Willem II midfielder, who came on from the bench to play half an hour of Sunday’s Dutch cup final against Ajax.

Some familiar faces return to the squad with the likes of Callum Robinson and Scott Hogan included while Shane Long returns after producing a good run of form since missing the Gibraltar and Georgia games through injury.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne is again included but is the only player named from the Airtricity League.

The list may well have to be trimmed, however, after next week’s playoffs games with Glenn Whelan, Richard Keogh and Conor Hourihane amongst those potentially involved in the Championship promotion decider on May 27th.

The Irish squad will train for a week in Quinta Do Lago from May 21 before returning to Dublin and completing their preparations for the trip to Denmark and home game with Gibraltar at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown.

Republic of Ireland provisional squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan (Sheffield United), Richard Keogh (Derby), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff), Alan Browne (Preston), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Josh Cullen (Charlton), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), James McClean (Stoke), Alan Judge (Ipswich), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), James Collins (Luton), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Callum Robinson (Preston).

