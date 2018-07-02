Belgium complete stunning comeback as Japan left bereft
Red Devils set up quarter-final with Brazil after dramatic injury-time winner
Belgium’s Nacer Chadli scores their winning goal in injury-time at the end of the World Cup Round of 16 against Japan at the Rostov Arena. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters
It will go down as a World Cup classic, a wild and chaotic game that will be talked about in years to come, in particular that dramatic moment, with almost the last kick of the evening. Belgium went from one end of the pitch to the other in the blink of an eye and scored the goal that had Thibaut Courtois charging out of his area to embrace Roberto Martínez.