Ball in Ireland’s court after draw in Denmark

Denmark 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Darren Randolph was the Republic of Ireland’s hero as they returned from Denmark with a clean sheet after surviving a stern test of their World Cup credentials.

The Middlesbrough keeper made a double save from Jens Stryger Larsen and Andreas Cornelius and then saw Pione Sisto fire wide after he had repelled Christian Eriksen’s well-struck effort at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Ireland created little of note with full-back Cyrus Christie forcing Kasper Schmeichel into his only genuine save, but return to Dublin for Tuesday night’s second leg with their fate still in their own hands.

Ireland lined up with Harry Arter sitting in front of the back four with Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick linking up ahead of him and O’Dowda and James McClean providing the width. But it was the Danes who started on the front foot with striker Cornelius making his presence felt early on.

Christian Eriksen took little time to come to the fore as he embarked upon a sixth-minute charge towards goal, where Cyrus Christie’s timely intervention halted his progress. Goalkeeper Darren Randolph came to Ireland’s rescue five minutes later with a fine double save after his side had been carved open.

Denmark skipper Simon Kjaer floated a long ball over Christie for full-back Larsen to control expertly before firing in a shot from a tight angle which the keeper did well to beat away before recovering his ground to block Cornelius’ follow-up.

The home side were dominating possession with the Republic offering little going forward, although their defensive organisation was largely commendable. Randolph was in action again with 22 minutes gone after William Kvist had found Eriksen in space, but his long-range effort sailed safely into the keeper’s midriff.

Callum O’Dowda was struggling to get himself into the game with his team starved of meaningful possession, and he found himself more often than not having to track Larsen as he repeatedly took up an advanced position on the Danish left. So conservative was the visitors’ approach during the first half-hour that Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel advanced fully 40 yards from his line at one point with the ball at his feet before he saw an Irish shirt.

They almost paid dearly 12 minutes before the break when after Schmeichel had scuffed a clearance, Clark returned it straight to Eriksen, whose swerving shot was saved by Randolph only for Pione Sisto to steer the rebound wide of the empty net.

O’Dowda and McClean were both unable to make the most of half-chances as Ireland rallied briefly, but things might have been different had Sisto’s control from Eriksen’s pass not let him down as the half entered its final five minutes.

Ireland’s best chance of the half came with 43 minutes gone when Christie worked his way inside Larsen and forced Schmeichel into his first save with a stabbed effort from a tight angle.

Denmark returned in equally determined mood to pin Ireland back deep inside their own half with Thomas Delaney sending a looping 48th-minute header well off-target. McClean briefly threatened to relieve the pressure with an adventurous run up the left two minutes later - but full-back Peter Ankersen was equal to the task after chasing him all the way.

For all their possession, Hareide’s men were creating little themselves and the home supporters were starting to grow restless. However, Ireland were guilty of surrendering their meagre share of the ball cheaply too often, in the process bringing pressure on themselves. Christie once again proved a threat in the opposition half when he got forward and sent in a 58th-minute cross which Brady managed to recycle to provide O’Dowda with a difficult header, although when the attack broke down, Eriksen very nearly profited from the full-back’s absence at the back.

In a frenetic exchange, Clark blocked another Eriksen shot with Ireland unable to clear their lines, and Christie was left dazed when he took a 63rd-minute shot from Larsen full in the face. Had Clark been able to take Brady’s long 67th-minute free-kick in his stride, the opening goal might have come at the other end, although substitute Yussuf Poulsen went just wide from distance two minutes later.

The arrival of Nicklas Bendtner as a 72nd-minute replacement for Sisto got the home fans off their seats, and he was followed seconds later by Shane Long, who replaced Daryl Murphy.

Arter went down in some discomfort after a coming together with Bendtner four minutes later, but was able to continue after treatment, much to the annoyance of the home fans, who were aggrieved at the award of a free-kick.

The Bournemouth midfielder, one of 10 Irishmen to go into the game on a booking, was relieved to see referee Milorad Mazic keep his card in his pocket after he had upended Kvist.

The visitors went close at the death when Duffy headed a Brady free-kick straight at Schmeichel, but Randolph had to tip Poulsen’s header over the bar seconds later and substitute Glenn Whelan sliced just past his own post as he attempted to clear Larsen’s last-gasp effort.