Antoine Griezmann to stay at Atlético Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has announced he is staying with Atletico Madrid.

The France striker had been heavily linked with a €100million euros move to Barcelona this summer, having last year been a reported target for Manchester United.

However, the 27-year-old has now decided to extend his four-year stay with Europa League winners Atletico.

Griezmann, who had said he would clarify his future before France’s World Cup opener against Australia on Saturday, posted a video on social media on Thursday evening in which he confirmed he was staying put.

Griezmann took to Twitter and conveyed the message “My fans, my team, MY HOME!!!” in Spanish, French and English along with a video in which he is seen walking around Madrid as the Amanda Delara song ‘We Don’t Run From Anyone’ plays.

The 45-second clip begins with the lyrics “Welcome to my city where the lights are really pretty...” and finishes with the player walking happily towards Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

It is the second successive summer that Griezmann has opted to stay with Atletico amid speculation of a big-money switch away.

Last year it was United who looked to be leading the chase for his services, only for Griezmann to end up signing a one-year contact extension with Atletico, tying him to the club until 2022.

Tuesday’s announcement will be welcome news for the Rojiblancos.

Since joining from Real Sociedad for a reported £24million in 2014, Griezmann has scored 112 goals in all competitions for Aletico and finished each season as the club’s top scorer.

He also helped Atletico reach the 2016 Champions League final and scored twice as they beat Marseille 3-0 in last month’s Europa League final.