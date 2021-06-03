Andorra 1 Repulic of Ireland 4: Ireland player ratings

1 Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

There was a clear breakdown in communication for the goal but it’s not fair to blame it on Bazunu. A spectator virtually throughout, he was strong in the air when required. Rating: 6

2 Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur)

Sometimes it’s hard to see why there was such clamour for Doherty to be shoehorned into the Ireland side. Threatened when he got forward, which wasn’t very often. Rating: 5

5 John Egan (Sheffield United)

Took the captain’s armband on his return and was largely untroubled. As the senior centre-half he must shoulder the blame for the goal - who on earth was marking Vales? Rating: 5

Andorra celebrate after Marc Vales opened the scoring against Ireland. Photograph: Sergio Ruiz/Inpho

20 Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion)

Looked assured on the ball, as you’d expect from a player who spent last season in the Premier League. Gave away the free-kick for the goal, which was harsh. Rating: 6

11 James McClean (Stoke City)

Exasperated after the goal - but he wasn’t picked at left back for his defensive prowess. Tried to get forward but was often frustrated by both Andorra and his own team mates. Rating: 5

14 Jason Knight (Derby County)

Started slowly like most of his teammates but finished like a train, getting on the scoresheet late on and turning provider for Daryl Horgan. One of the Kenny era’s success stories. Rating: 8

8 Conor Hourihane (Swansea City)

His presence in camp so close to the playoffs shows his commitment. Couldn’t get a grip on the midfield but his delivery was good, including the cross for Parrott’s second. Rating: 6

6 Josh Cullen (Anderlecht)

Struggled to control the game in the middle and retain the ball. Wasn’t helped by Ireland’s eagerness to bypass the midfield by sending the ball long. Rating: 5

19 James Collins (Luton Town)

Typically physical and unafraid to mix it, he missed a golden chance to put Ireland 1-0 up late in the first-half. Would have spared a lot of angst and frayed nerves. Rating: 5

10 Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur)

Cut a frustrated figure for much of the first hour, dropping deeper and deeper in search of the ball. But then he won Ireland the game with two moments of varied, brilliantly incisive, centre-forward play. Rating: 9

7 Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)

His deployment off the left and Ireland’s repeated lofted passes meant he had lots of running to do, with little space to make much happen. Missed a good chance straight after the equaliser. Rating: 6

James Collins battles for the ball with Joan Cervos during Ireland’s win over Andorra. Photograph: Eric Alonso/Getty

Bench

It was always going to easier coming on late when Andorra were leggy but Daryl Horgan was a ray of light off the bench, making one and scoring another. Rating: 8

Manager

Tactically Stephen Kenny didn’t seem to have a plan to break down Andorra other than get it forward, quickly. Individual brilliance won the day, but still - he’s off the mark. Rating: 6