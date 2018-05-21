Alvaro Morata misses out on Spain World Cup squad

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is absent from the Spain squad that will travel to the World Cup.

The 25-year-old managed only 11 league goals for the Blues in the recently concluded season and only appeared as a last-minute substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester United.

United goalkeeper David de Gea, Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal and David Silva of Manchester City are the Premier League players who have made Julen Lopetegui’s 23-man squad.

Morata, who struggled during his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, is joined by his Chelsea team-mates Cesc Fabregas and Marcos Alonso in missing out on a ticket to Russia.

Shortly after the list was revealed on Monday, Morata tweeted: “Good luck at the World Cup! I will be supporting you and encouraging you right to the end, as always!”

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, Atletico Madrid forward Vitolo and Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez are also surprise omissions.

El Clasico stars Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Isco, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Lucas Vazquez, Jordi Alba, Nacho and Dani Carvajal will fly the flag for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The scorer of the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final, Iniesta on Sunday played his last game for Barca after a 16-year spell at the Nou Camp.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, now back at Atletico, has made the cut after plundering seven goals for the capital club following his return to eligibility in January.

Head coach Lopetegui said in quotes carried by the Spanish national team’s official Twitter account: “We have decided that this is the squad that will serve us best. It’s been difficult, because beyond this list of names are the dreams of a nation.

“We are taking the squad which we consider to be the best one. Whatever we’re going to achieve at the World Cup, we’ll do it with this group.”

Spain will tackle Portugal, Iran and Morocco in Group B, with their first match against Cristiano Ronaldo and company taking place on June 15th in Sochi.

Spain’s 23-man World Cup squad

Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Dani Carvalhal (Real Madrid), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), David de Gea (Manchester United), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Kepa (Athletic Bilbao), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Nacho (Real Madrid), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Jose Reina (Napoli), Rodrigo (Valencia), David Silva (Manchester City), Thiago (Bayern Munich), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).