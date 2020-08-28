Alli Murphy among three new faces in Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad

American-born midfielder Alli Murphy is one of three players to get a first call-up from Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw as the senior international side prepares to resume its campaign to qualify for the European Championships.

Pauw worked with Murphy when the pair were at Houston Dash a couple of years ago but only became aware of her eligibility after the Texan moved to London Lionesses and the manager there, Lisa Fallon, informed her that the player already possessed an Irish passport.

Murphy struggled to establish herself at Houston and Pauw says she helped to arrange a stint for her in Dutch football so as to improve the technical side of her game.

“She really improved then went to Iceland to add the fighting spirit that is missing in the Netherlands so she is somebody who has really improved on the basis of the decisions that she has made.”

Also included in the expanded squad of 30 are Ellen Molloy of Wexford Youths and Shelbourne’s Isibeal Atkinson, both of whom are rewarded for strong starts to the Women’s National League season.

Ireland head to Germany still leading their qualification group by a point from the eight-times European champions but with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side having scored 31 goals without reply in their four straight wins to date, Pauw accepts that second spot is probably the goal and she is still hoping that her side might be one of the three runners-up to avoid the play-offs.

“It’s really about the Ukraine game now,” she says, “although we won’t turn down an opportunity (against Germany). If we don’t lose in Ukraine (on October 23rd) then we will progress to at least the play-offs, that’s the situation as it stands.

“Germany is so far ahead of us that we have to be realistic but if we can beat Ukraine and take a point from Germany (who also come to Dublin on December 1st) then we have a great chance of going straight to the finals in England.”

Pauw says she is grateful to North Carolina Courage for allowing key midfielder Denise O’Sullivan to join Brighton on a three-month loan, a move intended to ensure that the Corkwoman is available for the three remaining qualifiers at a time when travel is so restricted because of the coronavirus. “I really appreciate that they have allowed her to go to Brighton where she will play alongside Megan Connolly and Rianna Jarrett,” she said.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Niamh Reid Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)