A quick look at Ireland’s history in playoff second legs

It’s been a mixed bag over the years with delight and disappointment equally spread

Ruaidhrí Croke

Republic of Ireland players celebrate after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina to qualify for the 2016 European Championships. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Republic of Ireland players celebrate after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina to qualify for the 2016 European Championships. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Over the years playoff second legs have been as cruel to Ireland as they have been kind with three proving successful in sending Ireland through while three more have seen them crash out.

Belgium squeeze into France ’98

November 15th, 1997 – Belgium 2 Ireland 1 (aggregate: Belgium 3 Ireland 2)

After Ray Houghton’s equaliser had given Ireland hope, a late winner from Luc Nilis was enough to send Belgium through but not without controversy. In the build-up to Nilis’ goal, referee Gunter Benko had overruled his assistant to award Belgium a throw-in, catching Ireland flat-footed.

Trouble follows goalless draw in Turkey

November 17th, 1999 – Turkey 0 Ireland 0 (aggregate: Turkey 1 Ireland 1)

Ireland left the Turkish city of Bursa feeling hard done by after some questionable refereeing decisions and a full-on riot on the pitch after the game left the home side to go through courtesy of their away goal in Dublin.

Ireland cling on in Tehran

November 15th, 2001 – Iran 1 Ireland 0 (aggregate: Iran 1 Ireland 2)

In front of 100,000 people at the Azadi Stadium, Ireland managed to keep the home side out until a consolation goal in stoppage time but it didn’t matter because the hard work had been done in the first leg and Ireland had qualified.

Henry hands France a World Cup berth

November 18th, 2009 – France 1 Ireland 1 (AET) (aggregate: France 2 Ireland 1)

Robbie Keane’s goal in normal time has forced extra-time but, 13 minutes in, Florent Malouda’s ball into the box was allowed to bounce and looked to be going out of play but Thierry Henry stuck out a hand to control it before squaring to William Gallas who bundled home.

Ireland sweep Estonia aside

November 15th, 2011 – Ireland 1 Estonia 1 (second leg) (aggregate: Ireland 5 Estonia 1)

On the half hour mark Stephen Ward popped up to increase Ireland’s already sizeable aggregate advantage after a 4-0 first lef win and Konstantin Vassiljev’s second half strike only proved to restore some Estonian pride.

Walters’ brace sends Ireland to France

November 16th, 2015 – Ireland 2 Bosnia & Herzegovina 0 (aggregate: Ireland 3 Bosnia & Herzegovina 1

After Robbie Brady’s crucial away goal in the fog of Zenica, Ireland had the advantage heading to Dublin and Jonathan Walters set them on their way with a first half penalty before confirming the result with a second half volley.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.