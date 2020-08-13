Inter Miami make French World Cup winner their first major signing

David Beckham’s new club complete the signing of Blaise Matuidi from Juventus

French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi ended his contract with Juventus by mutual agreement before heading for Miami. File photograph: Getty Images

French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi ended his contract with Juventus by mutual agreement before heading for Miami. File photograph: Getty Images

 

Inter Miami have completed the signing of France international Blaise Matuidi after he mutually agreed to terminate the final year of his contract with Juventus.

The World Cup winner will wear the number eight shirt for the Major League Soccer franchise, who resume their inaugural season on August 22nd.

Co-owner David Beckham, who played alongside Matudi at Paris St Germain, said: “I couldn’t be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person.”

Matuidi, who turned 33 in April, has won the league title in either Italy or France in seven of the last eight years. He left Paris for Turin for a reported initial fee of €20 million plus another €10m in potential bonuses.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.