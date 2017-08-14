Holders Cork City to host Athlone in FAI Cup

Last year’s finalists have both avoided top-flight opposition in the draw for the second round of the FAI Cup with holders Cork City handed a home game against Athlone Town while Dundalk will take on Crumlin United, the non-league side they beat 5-0 at Oriel Park in the third round last season.

There are two all Premier Division ties with Finn Harps facing a trip to Limerick while St Patrick’s Athletic host Galway United.

The game between Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers will also attract considerable attention with the Dublin rivals having won the competition 21 times between them with the Tolka Park side’s success in 2000 the most recent of their seven wins.

Of the non-league sides, Bluebell United look to have the best chance of making to the quarter-finals after drawing Cabinteely at home. Cobh must head to United Park while Bangor Celtic host Longford Town.

Draw: Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers, Bangor Celtic v Longford Town, St Patrick’s Athletic v Galway United, Cork City v Athlone Town, Limerick v Finn Harps, Bluebell United v Cabinteely, Drogheda United v Cobh Wanderers, Crumlin United v Dundalk.

Games to be played over the weekend of Sunday, August 27th. Dates and times to be confirmed.