Hoban bags four as Dundalk hit Bohemians for six at Oriel Park

Dundalk 6 Bohemians 1

Patrick Hoban claimed a 14-minute hat-trick and four goals in total as treble-chasing Dundalk crushed Bohemians to book a place in the EA Sports Cup final.

The Gypsies made the trip to Oriel Park in fine fettle after putting 10 past UCD on Friday night but their hopes of making it to a cup final for the first time since 2010 were crushed by Vinny Perth’s side.

Hoban had the game – and the match ball – in the bag with less than a quarter of an hour played, breaking the deadlock with a crisp left-footed drive after just four minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Keith Long’s side with Hoban adding a second five minutes later, steering Michael Duffy’s corner inside the far post.

And he completed the perfect hat-trick with 14 minutes on the clock, rising to meet Daniel Cleary’s cross and guide a fine header past the hapless Mick Kelly.

Dundalk made it 4-0 before the break when Patrick McEleney weaved his way through a number of challenges before stroking home and Hoban added a fifth early in the second half.

Bohs pulled one back through Ross Tierney but Daniel Kelly replied with Dundalk’s sixth to set up a cup final showdown with Derry City on September 14th.

DUNDALK: McCarey; Gannon, Cleary, Boyle, Massey; Shields, McEleney (D Kelly, 52 mins); Mountney, McGrath, Duffy (Murray, 57 mins); Hoban (G Kelly, 75 mins).

BOHEMIANS: Kelly; Pender, Barry, Barker, Kirk; Buckley (McCourt, 64 mins); Tierney, Mandriou, Devaney (Wright, h/t), Ward (Allardice, 56 mins); Swan.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.