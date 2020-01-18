Haaland hits the ground running with hat-trick on debut

Norwegian teenager scores 23-minute hat-trick off the bench for Borussia Dortmund

Erling Braut Haaland scores his first goal for Borussia Dortmund against Augsburg. Photo: Getty Images

Erling Braut Haaland scores his first goal for Borussia Dortmund against Augsburg. Photo: Getty Images

 

Borussia Dortmund’s new signing Erling Haaland scored a sensational hat-trick in 23 minutes on his debut to help his team come from two goals down and beat Augsburg 5-3 as the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break.

Norwegian teenager Haaland, who joined only weeks ago from Red Bull Salzburg for a reported €20 million, scored his first goal with a low drive in the 59th, three minutes after coming on to cut the gap to 3-2.

Augsburg had led 2-0 and 3-1 through a brace from Florian Niederlechner and a goal from Marco Richter after Dortmund had squandered plenty of scoring chances in the first half. Julian Brandt had briefly cut the deficit for Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho drew the hosts level in the 61st and Haaland then tapped in Dortmund’s fourth in the 70th to put them ahead.

The 19-year-old talent sealed their win to live up to heightened expectations and completed his memorable hat-trick in the 79th minute to put fourth-placed Dortmund on 33 points.

Haaland had shot to fame earlier this season when he scored 16 league goals in Austria and eight goals in the Champions League group stages before his move to Germany.

He had also been linked with a number of top European clubs after Salzburg failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, with Premier League side Manchester United and Serie A champions Juventus reported to be interested.

Leaders RB Leipzig, on 37, host Union Berlin later on Saturday. Bayern Munich, third on 33, travel to Hertha Berlin on Sunday. Borussia Moenchengladbach are second on 35 after Friday’s 2-0 loss at Schalke 04.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.