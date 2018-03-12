Greek game abandoned as PAOK president invades pitch with a gun

PAOK Salonika have said president Ivan Savvidis is “preparing to take all necessary steps to protect the club” after their match with AEK Athens was abandoned in chaotic circumstances.

Sunday’s Greek Superleague game was abandoned after PAOK had an 89th-minute goal ruled offside with the score 0-0.

Savvidis marched onto the pitch with images showing him appearing to be carrying a gun in a hip holster, and PAOK later issued a statement.

“After what happened today in Toumba Stadium, PAOK FC president Ivan Savvidis is preparing to take all necessary steps to protect the club and all his executives and associates from the threats and attacks they are suffering,” the statement said.

“More relevant announcements to be made shortly.”

PAOK are third in Greece’s top division and could have moved within two points of leaders AEK with a win.

Last month, PAOK’s league game with Olympiacos was abandoned before a ball was kicked.

Olympiacos coach Oscar Garcia, the former Brighton and Watford boss, was hit by an object thrown from the crowd, which was reported to be a toilet roll.