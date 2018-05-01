Graeme Murty stands down as Rangers manager

Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard has been linked to the job
Rangers’ manager Graeme Murty during his team’s 5-0 defeat to Celtic. Photograph: PA

Graeme Murty has stood down as Rangers manager, according to reports in the UK.

The club’s former academy boss met with managing director Stewart Robertson on Tuesday morning, when he is reported to have called time on his stint in the Ibrox hot seat.

It comes just two days after Murty watched his side suffer a 5-0 defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

A second successive Old Firm thrashing — Rangers were beaten 4-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final two weeks ago — appears to have hastened Murty’s departure.

The 43-year-old took over on an interim basis for the second time back in October when Pedro Caixinha was axed, before being told in December he would remain in charge until this summer.

But the club have already opened talks with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard about becoming his replacement and Murty has now apparently decided to step aside with three games of the season remaining.

