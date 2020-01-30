Government to provide €20m in extra funding as part of FAI rescue package

The Government is to provide almost €20 million in extra funding to the Football Association of Ireland over the next four years as part of a rescue package announced on Thursday.

As part of the deal, €7.6 million Government funding will be provided “in recognition of the importance of the continued operation of the Aviva Stadium”. This money will be paid directly to the company operating the stadium, New Stadium DAC, in three instalments and will be repayable from 2024.

Liabilities of €62 million in the FAI emerged following the restatement of financial accounts for 2016, 2017 and 2018, which were republished late last year. The association has been in the midst of a financial and corporate governance crisis since the emergence of a €100,000 loan from its former chief executive, John Delaney. This sparked a series of controversies, ultimately leading the to the departure of Mr Delaney from the FAI.

The new Government funding is in addition to the €2.9 the association already receives from the State each year.

The Cabinet signed off on the rescue package on Thursday after an emergency “incorporeal” meeting. An incorporeal meeting means not all members of the Cabinet will be physically present, with some dialling in by phone.

It is understood that all sides party to recent rescue discussions have agreed to make concessions. The four parties are the FAI itself, the Government, the association’s bankers, Bank of Ireland, and European football’s governing body, Uefa.

In a statement, Minister for Sport Shane Ross said: “Today we are marking a new dawn for Irish football. This morning the Cabinet held an urgent incorporeal meeting to approve an agreement between the Government and the Football Association of Ireland.

“It has been a difficult journey to get to this place, where we can finally heave a sigh of relief knowing that Irish football has a secure future. Today we are delivering for all those who depend on football for their livelihood, as well as those who play, coach, volunteer, support or just love to support the game. That’s a lot of people.”

He added: “Of course there are many reforms still to come. Crucially, the financial assistance we announce today is absolutely conditional on these reforms being implemented. This is not a bail out by any standard.

“Today we can announce that we will restore Sport Ireland funding for football development programmes of €2.9 million annually, doubling this amount to €5.8 million each year from 2020 to 2023. €800,000 of that funding will support programmes that underpin the development of the men’s and women’s national leagues. We will also provide an interest -free loan of €2.5 million each year from 2020-2022. This is to safeguard our interest in the Aviva Stadium - where Ireland is hosting four games in the upcoming Euro 2020 Championships. This finance will be payable directly to the stadium operations company, and will be repayable from 2024 onwards.