Gonzalo Higuaín set for AC Milan on a loan move

Gonzalo Higuaín has agreed to join Milan on a season-long loan from Juventus, with the Argentina forward set to move to San Siro after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this month.

Higuaín, who had been a reported target for Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, held talks with Milan officials this week after being told he was free to leave the Italian champions and has now agreed a deal that will see him remain in Serie A. It is understood that Milan will pay an initial €18m for the loan with the option to make the move permanently for €36m at the end of the season.

Higuaín moved to Juventus in 2016 for €90m and scored 40 goals in 76 Serie A appearances. But the surprise purchase of Ronaldo from Real Madrid meant he was surplus to requirements for manager Max Allegri’s squad.

As part of the deal, the Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci will return to Juve from Milan a year after he left for €42m, with Mattia Caldara set to move in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria are expected to unveil the signing of Ronaldo Vieira from Leeds for around €7m after the England Under-21 international travelled to Italy to complete his medical. – Guardian service