Girls in green: meet the Irish women’s soccer team
Vera Pauw’s side face eight-times European Champions Germany on Saturday
Ireland v Germany kicks off at 1pm, with live coverage on RTÉ 2 television. File photograph: Inpho
Marie Hourihan
Club: SC Braga
Born: London
Age: 32
Position: Goalkeeper
Caps: 23
Has been with Braga in Portugal since last year, having had earlier spells with Chelsea, Manchester City and Brighton, amongst many others.
Courtney Brosnan
Club: West Ham United
Born: New Jersey
Age: 24
Position: Goalkeeper
Caps: 1
Represented her native United States at under-23 level before declaring for the Republic in 2018. Was playing in France before joining West Ham last year.
Niamh Reid-Burke
Club: Peamount United
Born: Dublin
Age: 29
Position: Goalkeeper
Caps: 5
The former national diving champion, who has won multiple honours at home with Raheny United and Peamount, made her senior Irish debut in 2014.
Harriet Scott
Club: Birmingham City
Born: Reading
Age: 27
Position: Defender
Caps: 20
Goals: 0
Already a qualified physiotherapist, Scott is now in her third year of studying medicine at Keele University. Was the 2018 Irish Player of the Year.
Louise Quinn
Club: Fiorentina
Born: Wicklow
Age: 30
Position: Defender
Caps: 79
Goals: 11
The 2019 Player of the Year has been a regular at the heart of the defence since making her debut 12 years ago. Joined Fiorentina from Arsenal during the summer.
Diane Caldwell (SC Sand)
Club: SC Sand
Born: Dublin
Age: 31
Position: Defender
Caps: 76
Goals: 3
Her career has taken her to the United States, where she was on a scholarship at Hofstra University, Iceland, Norway and Germany where she now captains SC Sand in the Bundesliga.
Claire O’Riordan
Club: MSV Duisburg
Born: Limerick
Age: 25
Position: Defence
Caps: 15
Played Gaelic football and camogie for Limerick before focussing on soccer, her big break coming when she was signed by Bundesliga side MSV Duisburg in 2018.
Aine O’Gorman
Club: Peamount United
Born: Wicklow
Age: 31
Position: Wherever she’s needed - can play anywhere.
Caps: 102
Goals: 13
Retired from international football in 2018 after winning 100 caps, but returned to the Irish set-up in March of this year.
Niamh Fahey
Club: Liverpool
Born: Galway
Age: 32
Position: Defence/Midfield
Caps: 90
A three-time Irish Player of the Year and former Galway Gaelic footballer, Fahey is now captain of Liverpool after earlier spells with Arsenal, Chelsea and Bordeaux.
Jamie Finn
Club: Shelbourne
Born: Dublin
Age: 22
Position: Midfield
Caps: 1
One of the National League’s stand-out players, the former Irish Under-17 captain made her senior debut away to Greece last November.
Denise O’Sullivan
Club: Brighton (on loan from North Carolina Courage)
Born: Cork
Age: 26
Position: Midfield
Caps: 77
Goals: 11
Having enjoyed a hugely successful spell in the United States, O’Sullivan made her English Super League debut last weekend with Brighton who she has joined on loan.
Alli Murphy
Club: London City Lionesses
Born: Plano, Texas.
Age: 26
Position: Midfield
Caps: 0
This is the American’s first call-up to the squad after her club manager Lisa Fallon informed Vera Pauw that she has an Irish passport, courtesy of her Limerick-born grandparents.
Niamh Farrelly
Club: Peamount United
Born: Dublin
Age: 21
Position: Midfield
Caps: 2
The former Irish under-19 captain, who was named the 2018 Under-19 Player of the Year, made her senior debut against Belgium last year.
Megan Connolly
Club: Brighton
Born: Cork
Age: 23
Position: Midfield
Caps: 23
Goals: 1
Another to have come through the American scholarship route, Connolly joined Brighton last year after four successful years at Florida State University.
Hayley Nolan
Club: London City Lionesses
Born: Kildare
Age: 23
Position: Midfield
Caps: 0
After a successful spell in the United States, where she was on a football scholarship at the University of Hartford, Nolan joined London City in August.
Ruesha Littlejohn
Club: Leicester City
Born: Glasgow
Age: 26
Position: Midfield/Forward
Caps: 56
Goals: 6
Another widely-travelled member of the squad, the former Scottish youth international joined Leicester this summer from West Ham.
Ellen Molloy
Club: Wexford Youths
Born: Kilkenny
Age: 16
Position: Forward
Caps: 0
Molloy only turned 16 in June, but such has been her form for Wexford Youths in the new season, she has earned her first senior call-up.
Katie McCabe
Club: Arsenal
Born: Dublin
Age: 25 next Monday
Position: Forward
Caps: 45
Goals: 9
A key member of the senior team since making her debut in 2015, the versatile Irish captain has also established herself at Arsenal where she signed a new long-term contract last year.
Heather Payne
Club: Florida State University
Born: Roscommon
Age: 20
Position: Defence/Midfield
Caps: 11
Took the reverse route to many of her team-mates, moving first to England to Bristol City before taking up a scholarship in Florida where she plays in division one of the national college league.
Leanne Kiernan
Club: West Ham United
Born: Cavan
Age: 21
Position: Forward
Caps: 19
Goals: 4
Scored an FAI Cup final hat-trick for Shelbourne when she was just 17 and was brought in to the senior Irish squad in the same year. Joined West Ham in 2018.
Amber Barrett
Club: FC Koln
Born: Donegal
Age: 24
Position: Forward
Caps: 18
Goals: 2
A prolific goalscorer for Peamount United, Barrett earned a move to Germany’s Koln last year, signing a contract extension with the club during the summer.
Rianna Jarrett
Club: Brighton & Hove Albion
Born: Wexford
Age: 26
Position: Forward
Caps: 10
Goals: 1
Another who scored goals for fun during her time with Wexford Youths, Jarrett, whose career has been blighted by serious injuries, moved to Brighton back in January.
Kyra Carusa
Club: HB Hoge
Born: San Diego
Age: 24
Position: Forward
Caps: 1
Declared for Ireland earlier this year and made her debut in March in the 3-0 Euro qualifier win away to Montenegro. Plays with HB Hoge in Denmark.