Giggs expects Aaron Ramsey to be available for Ireland clash

Six players have left the Juventus ‘bubble’ to play for their countries in the next few days

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of Wales’ friendly with England at Wembley on Thursday. File photograph: PA

Ryan Giggs insists Wales have followed coronavirus protocols correctly after Aaron Ramsey was ruled out of Thursday’s friendly against England.

The entire Juventus squad went into “fiduciary isolation” after two members of their non-playing staff tested positive for Covid-19.

But six players — including Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo — have left the Juventus ‘bubble’ to play for their countries in the next few days.

“Aaron has just followed the protocols he’s told,” Wales manager Giggs said. “We expect him to be available for the Nations League games on Sunday (Republic of Ireland) and Wednesday (Bulgaria) and are finalising when he will come over.

“We’ve backed that up and I don’t know the situations of any other countries.”

Wales have not beaten England at Wembley since 1977 but are eight games unbeaten since losing to Hungary in June 2019.

“We want to keep that momentum going,” Giggs said. “We know England could put out two or three teams, but I’ve got a great group of players.”

Wales are without Ramsey, Gareth Bale and Joe Allen for their first clash with England since Euro 2016.

Giggs said: “The strength in depth is going to be tested, but it’s up to the players to stay in the team.

“We’ve got three games in a short space of time, so everyone has been juggling. We’ve got to have one eye on Sunday.”

Manchester United winger Daniel James has been suffering from a stomach bug, but Giggs said all Wales players have tested negative for coronavirus.

