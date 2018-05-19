Gianluigi Buffon bids tearful farewell to Juve after 656 games

Talismanic goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon bid a tearful farewell to Juventus after 17 seasons at the club when he was substituted in the 61st minute of their Serie A match against relegated Verona on Saturday.

The Turin side, who clinched their seventh consecutive Serie A title a week ago, were leading 2-0 at the time, meaning that Buffon kept his 301st clean sheet in 656 appearances in all competitions.

The 2006 World Cup winner hugged several team-mates and rival players as he left the field in tears to a standing ovation. He then walked around the perimeter, shaking hands with supporters in the front row.

Buffon, who won nine Serie A and four Coppa Italia titles with Juventus, was replaced by third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio, who made his first appearance of the season.