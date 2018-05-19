Gianluigi Buffon bids tearful farewell to Juve after 656 games

Goalkeeper substituted in the 61st minute to standing ovation
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon gestures to the fans as he is substituted off in the Serie A game against Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Talismanic goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon bid a tearful farewell to Juventus after 17 seasons at the club when he was substituted in the 61st minute of their Serie A match against relegated Verona on Saturday.

The Turin side, who clinched their seventh consecutive Serie A title a week ago, were leading 2-0 at the time, meaning that Buffon kept his 301st clean sheet in 656 appearances in all competitions.

The 2006 World Cup winner hugged several team-mates and rival players as he left the field in tears to a standing ovation. He then walked around the perimeter, shaking hands with supporters in the front row.

Buffon, who won nine Serie A and four Coppa Italia titles with Juventus, was replaced by third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio, who made his first appearance of the season.

