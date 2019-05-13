Gianluca Rocchi confirmed as Europa League final referee

Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi will take charge of the Europa League final clash between Chelsea and Arsenal later this month, Uefa’s referees committee has announced.

The 45-year-old, who was fourth official for Fulham’s final defeat by Atletico Madrid in 2010 and again when Manchester United beat Ajax two years ago, has been selected to officiate at the game at Baku’s Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, May 29th.

An international referee since 2008, Rocchi, who presided over United’s European Super Cup defeat by Real Madrid in 2017, has taken charge of six Champions League matches this season.