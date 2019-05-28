Gennaro Gattuso to leave role as AC Milan boss

Gattuso leaves contract two years early after Milan miss out on a Champions League spot

Gennaro Gattuso has announced he is to leave his role as AC Milan boss. Photograph: Serena Campanini/EPA

Gennaro Gattuso has announced he is to leave his role as AC Milan boss. Photograph: Serena Campanini/EPA

 

Gennaro Gattuso has announced he is leaving his role as AC Milan head coach.

The Rossoneri missed out on Champions League qualification on Sunday despite a season-ending 3-2 victory against SPAL.

And former Milan midfielder Gattuso, whose contract runs until 2021, has confirmed he is leaving the club and will not be taking any compensation.

“Deciding to leave Milan’s bench is not easy but it’s a decision I had to make,” he said, according to Italian newspaper Repubblica.

“There was not a precise moment in which I decided, it was the sum of these 18 months as coach of a team that for me will never be like the others. Months that I lived with great passion, unforgettable months.

“Mine is a painful but thoughtful choice.

“Am I giving up a two-year contract? Yes, because my story with Milan can never be a question of money.”

Gattuso took the role in November 2017 after a spell as youth-team coach.

Milan’s fifth-placed finish in Serie A this season was their highest since the 2012-13 campaign.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.