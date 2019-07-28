Gareth Bale’s £1m-a-week move to China falls through

Real Madrid have reportedly cancelled the proposed deal with Jiangsu Suning

Gareth Bale’s move from Real Madrid to China has fallen through and he is set to remain in Spain. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA

Gareth Bale’s proposed move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning has fallen through and the Wales international is set to remain at Real Madrid.

Bale had been expected to sign a three-year deal worth a reported £1 million (€1.1 million) a week.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has made it clear he was not Bale’s biggest fan and the player’s injury record – he has made just 79 La Liga starts in the last four seasons – did not help his cause.

Last week Zidane said Bale was “very close to leaving” and his exit would be “best for everyone” after omitting him from their pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich.

