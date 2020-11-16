Four players have been called into Ireland squad for Bulgaria match

Four players have been called into the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of the Nations League match against Bulgaria.

Shamrock Rovers duo Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff come into the squad as well as Under-21 duo Troy Parrott and Jack Taylor.

Millwall forward, Parrott, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, and the Peterborough United midfielder Taylor will now link up with the senior squad.

Jeff Hendrick has been ruled out of the Bulgaria match through suspension due to his red card against Wales. Jayson Molumby has also been suspended as he picked up his second yellow card of the Nations League campaign.

Forward Adam Idah has also been ruled out through injury and has returned to his club. While Stephen Kenny’s preparations for Wednesday’s clash took a further blow on Monday when it was announced that Matt Doherty and James McClean have tested positive for Covid-19.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Aaron McEneff (Shamrock Rovers), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Attackers: James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers), Troy Parrott (Millwall, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).