Former Millwall and QPR defender Pat Brady dies aged 84

Pat Brady, the brother Republic of Ireland internationals Ray and Liam, has died after a long illness.

The 84 year-old started his career with Home Farm before joining Millwall in 1959 on the recommendation of Ray who had been signed by the London club after having moved to the city a couple of years earlier.

In the summer of 1963, the two brothers signed for QPR where Pat, a full-back, made more than 60 first team appearances over a couple of seasons before moving on to Gravesend and Northfleet.

He stayed in London after retiring and taught economics.