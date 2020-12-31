Former Manchester United manager Tommy Docherty dies aged 92

Scot led United to 1977 FA Cup in managerial career spanning 12 clubs and his country

Tommy Docherty in 1975 during his time as Manchester United manager. Photo: Gerry Crowther/Mirropix/Getty Images

Tommy Docherty in 1975 during his time as Manchester United manager. Photo: Gerry Crowther/Mirropix/Getty Images

 

Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92 following a long illness, his family have announced in a statement.

Docherty, who was known as ‘The Doc’, spent nine years as a player with Preston, and won 25 caps for Scotland.

He went on to manage 12 clubs — including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby — as well as a stint in charge of Scotland.

But he was best known for his five-year spell at Old Trafford, overseeing an FA Cup final win over Bob Paisley’s Liverpool in 1977.

Docherty died at home in the north-west on December 31st.

A family spokesperson said in a statement: “Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home.

“He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed.

“We ask that our privacy be respected at this time. There will be no further comment.”

