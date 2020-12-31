Former Manchester United manager Tommy Docherty dies aged 92

Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92 following a long illness, his family have announced in a statement.

Docherty, who was known as ‘The Doc’, spent nine years as a player with Preston, and won 25 caps for Scotland.

He went on to manage 12 clubs — including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby — as well as a stint in charge of Scotland.

But he was best known for his five-year spell at Old Trafford, overseeing an FA Cup final win over Bob Paisley’s Liverpool in 1977.

Docherty died at home in the north-west on December 31st.

A family spokesperson said in a statement: “Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home.

“He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed.

“We ask that our privacy be respected at this time. There will be no further comment.”