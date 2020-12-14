Former Liverpool manager Gérard Houllier dies aged 73

The former Liverpool and France manager, Gérard Houllier, has died aged 73.

RMC sport and sports daily L’Equipe confirmed that he had died after having a heart operation in Paris.

The Frenchman was manager of France between 1992 and 1993 but is best known for his time at Liverpool, where he helped revolutionise the club, leading them to the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup treble in 2000-01.

He had had a long history of medical problems and had heart surgery in 2001 after falling ill while managing Liverpool against Leeds United.

More details to follow. - Guardian