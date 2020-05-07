Former Irish Times sports reporter Derek Jones dies

Jones was one of the 14 founding members of the Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Derek Jones (second from left) at a reception for the annual Blues soccer match for the David Faiers memorial trophy in 1984. Photo: Pat Langan/The Irish Times

Derek Jones (second from left) at a reception for the annual Blues soccer match for the David Faiers memorial trophy in 1984. Photo: Pat Langan/The Irish Times

 

Derek Jones, a former sports reporter with the Daily Express and Irish Times has died. One of 14 founder members of the Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland (SWAI) in 1960, he was president from 1970 to 1972.

Former Evening Press columnist Joe Sherwood who also had a sports’ agency in Dublin providing copy for several Fleet Street newspapers, introduced him to journalism, giving Jones work initially as a freelance reporter.

Jones succeeded Sherwood as the Republic of Ireland sports correspondent for the Daily Express writing on soccer in particular and travelling extensively in reporting on European club and international matches. He also covered golf and rugby. He was noted for a racy turn of phrase, on one occasion memorably describing former Cork Celtic winger Paul O’Donovan as the “barrel-chested Leeside Leprechaun.”

When most of the British newspapers decided to do away with their Irish-based operatives Jones joined the Irish Times, for whom he became the rowing correspondent, while continuing to write on soccer, golf and rugby. He remained with the paper until his retirement.

He played tennis in Blackrock Bowling & Tennis club before moving to Elm Park, where he also took to the fairways in golf.

He is predeceased by his wife Vivienne. We extend our deepest sympathies to his daughter, Ali sons, Mark and Jeff, and to his extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.